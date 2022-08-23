SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Utilities will soon launch a new feature that will allow customers to track electric outages in real time.

The Outage Management System (OMS) will be launched on Sept. 9. Through it, customers can view an outage map, check estimated restoration times, report outages, and receive outage alerts.

In addition to giving customers more information on outages, OMS will also quickly notify SMTX Utilities crews of outage locations and potential problems utilizing a prediction tool. The information will improve restoration time by allowing crews to work more efficiently and allocate resources appropriately, according to a press release.

“We know that reliable utility services are vital to San Marcos residents,” said Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth. “We’re excited to launch this new feature, which will give our customers information that’s important to them while allowing our crew members to respond swiftly during outages caused by extreme temperatures or inclement weather. We’re confident the Outage Management System will improve the customer experience and minimize the amount of time customers are left without power.”

San Marcos to launch electric outage map (Image provided by City of San Marcos)

San Marcos utility customers will also have the option to call 512-393-8313 to check or report outages using the phone number associated with their Customer Connect account.

The Outage Management System was developed by Milsoft Utility Solutions, a Texas-based software development company that specializes in utility safety and efficiency.