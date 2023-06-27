An automated sprinkler waters grass in front of homes in Alhambra, California on April 27, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The city of San Marcos will enter Stage 3 drought restrictions Sunday, due to dropping aquifer levels.

The tighter restrictions will take effect at noon on Sunday, July 2.

The city said Stage 3 restrictions are implemented when the 10-day average index well level on the Edwards Aquifer drops below 640′ above mean sea level. As of Monday, the 10-day average was 638.5′.

“We have been in drought for well over a year and are experiencing very high temperatures with little relief in sight,” said Tyler Hjorth, director of SMTX Utilities. “It’s vital that we do all we can to conserve our limited water resources and keep this situation from getting worse.”

As of June 22, 92% of Hays County is experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About 54% of the country is in severe drought, while 5% is in extreme drought, the second-worst category.

Stage 3 means limits on the use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation and decorative water features. Any sprinkler usage is limited to one day every other week, based on address. Hose-end sprinklers are allowed once every other week before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Automatic irrigation systems are allowed once every other week from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the designated weekday.

Here are the designated weekdays, based on address:

Monday : Addresses ending with 0 or 1

: Addresses ending with 0 or 1 Tuesday : Addresses ending with 2 or 3

: Addresses ending with 2 or 3 Wednesday : Addresses ending with 4 or 5

: Addresses ending with 4 or 5 Thursday : Addresses ending with 6 or 7

: Addresses ending with 6 or 7 Friday : Addresses ending with 8 or 9

: Addresses ending with 8 or 9 Saturday and Sunday: All sprinkler use is prohibited

Sprinkler use will be allowed every other week:

July 3-7: Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times

Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times July 10-14: No sprinkler use allowed

No sprinkler use allowed July 17-21: Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times

Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times July 24-28: No sprinkler use allowed

No sprinkler use allowed and so on.

The use of soaker hoses and drip irrigation is allowed any day during the designated usage times. Hand watering with a handheld bucket or hose is allowed at any time on any day.

Under Stage 3, filling decorative water features, like fountains, is prohibited. At-home car washing, foundation watering and watering impervious surfaces is only allowed one day per week.