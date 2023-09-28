SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The City of San Marcos will hold a public celebration Thursday morning to mark the finish of improvements to several city roads.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting for the Uhland Road Improvements project at 9 a.m. at 1303 Uhland Road, near the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. The public is invited to attend the event.

According to the city, the Uhland Road Improvements project added drainage improvements along the County Road, Uhland Road and a part of River Road.

The city said the roads were reconstructed to meet city standards.

Crews built a six-to-ten foot wide sidewalk along Uhland Road for pedestrians and cyclists and built a roundabout at the intersection of Uhland and River Roads to improve safety, the city said.

The city said crews also also installed a stormwater device to help separate trash and hydrocarbons.

“The updates made by the project will bring the surrounding community a sense of safety and reliability during rain events,” said Director of Engineering & Capital Improvements Shaun Condor. “The improvements made will help mitigate road closures and potential flooding that previously occurred.”

The city said it received $33.7 million of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist with recovery efforts in response to the historic flooding experienced in 2015.

The Uhland Road Improvements project is the first of four infrastructure projects funded by CDBG-DR to be complete.

The other projects are Blanco Gardens Drainage Improvements, Blanco Riverine Flood Mitigation Project and Midtown Drainage Improvements. The city said those three are under construction and are expected to be complete in 2024.