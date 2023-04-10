SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos will launch a new bus tracker program to help transit users track down upcoming buses along their routes, city officials announced in a news release Monday. The tool has been developed in coordination between the City of San Marcos Public Works Department and Capital Area Rural Transportation Systems (CARTS), per the release.

The new tracker will apply to SMTX The Bus, the city’s municipal transit system. Information on SMTX The Bus’ seven local bus routes, as well as schedule information, will be available through the tracking system to help users plan out trips, per the release.

The app is available for free online and will also note individual bus stops along all seven routes. Beyond the app, a web browser version is also available.

“We are pleased to work with CARTS to develop this useful tool for our community,” Transit Manager Amy Cogdill said in the release. “The real-time bus tracker allows us to provide information to improve the transportation services we offer and makes trips around San Marcos easier and more convenient.”

SMTX The Bus runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has been fare-free since 2020. Those with questions on the tracker can call Cogdill’s office at 512-393-8487.