SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos will go back down to Stage 2 drought restrictions this weekend after an increase in water levels at nearby sources.

The city went up to Stage 3 restrictions in July due to dropping aquifer levels. The change back to Stage 2 is in response to rising water source levels at the Edwards Aquifer and Canyon Lake, as well as increased water flows in the Comal and San Marcos rivers, according to the city.

“We have received needed rain and improvement in the drought, which enables us to announce the move to Stage 2 drought restrictions,” says Director of SMTX Utilities Tyler J. Hjorth. “We still encourage our water customers to conserve where possible so that we can make the best use of our water resources.”

The city’s Stage 2 drought restrictions are detailed below:

Stage 2 drought rules limit the use of sprinklers to one day per week on the designated weekday determined by address.

Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed any day but must be done before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Hand watering is still allowed on any day and at any time.

Filling new decorative water features such as fountains is prohibited during Stage 2. At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering are limited to one day per week.