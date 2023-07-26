SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A resident in San Marcos claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing July 19, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The commission said the claimant elected to remain anonymous.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-10-11-13-24), but not the red Powerball number (24),” the lottery commission said.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

To win the Grand Prize, players must match five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. Players also have the option to multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings at an additional cost.

Drawings are broadcasted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT, according to the lottery commission.