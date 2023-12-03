SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department said it was searching for a missing man.

SMPD said it needed help finding 45-year-old Jacob Newhouse, who was reported missing to police by a family member Friday.

“The family member told SMPD that Newhouse was last seen Tuesday, November 28 when he left his home on Escondido Circle in San Marcos without his wallet, phone, vehicle, or keys,” SMPD said. “Police contacted his work and he failed to show up on November 29.”

According to police, information suggested Newhouse might have intent to harm himself, and he is considered endangered.

Police described Newhouse as 5’ 11” and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Officials said he might have been wearing the green plaid clothing when he went missing. SMPD said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Newhouse should call the non-emergency SMPD number at 512-753-2108.