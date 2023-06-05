Thomas Yada, 55, was last seen at a rehabilitation facility on West Hutchinson Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: San Marcos Police Department)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is searching for a missing man who has health conditions police believe could pose a threat to his well-being.

Thomas Yada, 55, was last seen at a rehabilitation facility on West Hutchinson Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. He has several health conditions, and authorities believe they could pose a threat to his well-being.

Yada was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a wallet with a chain. Police said he “sways side to side when he walks, has a slur in his speech, is hard of hearing and wears a hearing aid.”

Police also said Yada is described as “skittish” and may be hiding.

Anyone who sees Yada is asked to contact San Marcos Police at (512) 753-2108.