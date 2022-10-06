SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – On Thursday, the City of San Marcos announced an officer within the San Marcos Police Department resigned following an arrest made by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned as a police officer from SMPD Thursday. According to the city, his peace officer license will reflect a dishonorable discharge as a result of his resignation in relation to allegations of criminal misconduct.

On Monday, HCSO notified SMPD of a criminal accusation against the officer related to family violence.

SMPD said Lobo was placed on administrative leave while officers began an internal investigation, and HCSO began conducting an independent criminal investigation.

According to the city, HCSO obtained arrest warrants for the officer, and he was arrested by them at the SMPD after submitting his resignation.

The city said the arrest warrants were for continuous violence against the family and injury to a child.

The police department said it could not provide further comment because of the ongoing criminal and internal investigation.