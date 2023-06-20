The City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Department spent 3 months negotiation a new meet and confer agreement. (Photo: KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department said a drone helped it find a suspect during an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

The department posted on its Facebook page that earlier in June, Hays County tried to stop a person driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

“People ended up jumping out of the vehicle and running. A deputy requested help from SMPD to locate the suspects,” the post reads.

The San Marcos Police Department said it was happy to see a quick and successful outcome with its drone. (Photo: San Marcos Police Department)

The department wrote that within one minute of deploying the drone, SMPD was able to find a suspect. Two people were eventually arrested.

SMPD said this was the first time it has used the drone.