Space heaters account for about a third of house fires. Be sure to turn it off before leaving the room.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos launched Thursday its first Winter Heat Drive, an effort to collect and distribute donated space heaters to residents in need.

The initiative is done in collaboration between the city and Community Action Inc. of Central Texas as well as The Salvation Army San Marcos, according to a city release.

Space heaters can be purchased online through the city’s SMTX Utilities Amazon wish list. Monetary donations can be dropped off to the San Marcos Electric Utility Office at 1040 N. Hwy. 123 during normal business hours through Dec. 22.

All monetary donations will be used to purchase new space heaters, while those purchased through the Amazon wish list will be delivered to the Public Services Center at 2217 E. McCarty Lane.

“Because we received outstanding support from residents during the 2022 Summer Fan Drive, we decided to carry this initiative into the winter months to help members in our community who do not have or cannot afford heating in their home,” Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth said in the release. “In addition to monetary donations, we are happy to announce that SMTX Utilities is utilizing an Amazon wish list for those who would like to donate with the click of a button.”

Anyone with questions can call the San Marcos Utilities at 512-393-8300.