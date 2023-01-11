SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital San Marcos announced its adding a new, non-invasive imaging test to help diagnose Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

It’s called a Dopamine Transporter Scan (DaTscan). According to the hospital’s press release, a drug is injected into the bloodstream and is used to assess dopamine-containing neurons.

“These neurons are involved in controlling movement. The radioisotope injection circulates around the body, making its way to the brain. A nuclear medicine camera is then used to capture images of the patient’s brain. A radiologist examines those images and will determine whether Parkinson’s disease or dementia is detected, looking to see if the radioisotope injection can be seen in the brain.” CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital

According to the hospital, the test goes beyond a conventional MRI. Whereas an MRI could appear normal and not confirm a diagnosis, DaTscan can confirm a diagnosis with a neurologist’s examination.

“This state-of-the art technology now allows us to offer a new innovative and non-invasive approach in determining a life-changing diagnosis for our patients,” Shayne Musick, radiology director for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital San Marcos, said.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 5 p.m.