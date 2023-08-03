SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos officially got rid of its juvenile curfew during a city council meeting Tuesday.

This comes after the Texas Legislature passed a law doing away with curfews, which will go into effect next month.

San Marcos city leaders told KXAN in June they stopped prioritizing enforcement of the curfew after the legislature’s move.

The city’s juvenile curfew ordinance was reinstated last December after expiring.

The curfew impacted those between 10 and 17 years of age.