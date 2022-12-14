San Marcos City Council will vote to reinstate the juvenile curfew ordinance or not.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Tonight, San Marcos City Council will talk about if kids should be allowed to roam the streets at all hours.

The city’s juvenile curfew ordinance expired recently and members are voting on if it should come back. It impacts 10 to 17-year-olds.

Curfew hours:

Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday and Saturday from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

San Marcos parent Sarah Teale would not like it reinstated. Her two sons are homeschooled.

“A huge part of learning from my perspective is us being out and about in the community,” Teale said.

Their days could consist of her sons being out at the park, riding their bike and exploring the outdoors. It’s freedom she wants all kids to experience.

“The boys go out in the community without me a lot of times. Actually, they’ll pop to the store, they’ll ride the bikes in our neighborhood,” Teale said.

But she said the juvenile curfew stops that from happening. It outlines certain times of the day when a minor could get a ticket for being out in public.

“It presupposes that kids in the community at a certain period of time are doing something that is troublesome,” Teale said.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson feels differently. She supports the curfew.

“We’re not just stopping everybody, for no reason. I think this is something that we need to pass,” Hughson said.

She said the day time curfew discourages students from cutting class.

“I think everybody wants to make sure that kids are in school getting the education that they need to get ahead in life,” Hughson said.

City council recently added a section exempting homeschoolers from the curfew. Still, Teale said that’s not enough.

“Kids need to be raised in a community that believes in them, and believes that when they’re out and about, they’re doing the right thing,” Teale said.

The San Marcos Police Department said curfew violations are a small portion of their overall citations. Since 2021, they said there’s only been five.