SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.

The official vote for the ordinance will take place Nov. 8.

Local advocacy group, Mano Amiga, collected enough petition signatures to get the issue to city council. The measure would decriminalize possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana inside of the city.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau told KXAN in July that the ordinance wouldn’t apply to other city or county law enforcement agencies.

The city council’s meeting agenda from Tuesday showed the mayor of San Marcos would also be elected during the vote, as well as have the two vacant spots on the city council filled.

According to the city, the agenda item passed unanimously 7-0.