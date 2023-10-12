SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District employee no longer works for the district after a report that a firearm was found in their backpack, according to a letter set out to families Thursday by SMCISD.

The letter indicates the incident happened at Bonham Prekindergarten School in San Marcos.

In the letter, it said a student “got a hold” of an instructional assistant’s backpack and found a firearm. The student then took it out of the backpack and put it on a table inside the classroom.

A classroom teacher was able to quickly remove the student from near the table and evacuated all students as the campus school marshal confiscated and secured the firearm and backpack, the letter said.

San Marcos police were also called to begin an investigation and properly handle the firearm, according to SMCISD.

The instructional assistant is no longer employed with the district, the letter said.

Read the letter from SMCISD in full below: