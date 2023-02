SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos CISD told parents in a tweet Friday morning that Goodnight Middle School was in a hold “due to a medical emergency that occurred in the parking lot.”

The district said there was no threat to the campus.

According to the tweet, EMS and first responders were on the scene to deal with the medical emergency only.

KXAN has requested more information from the district about the situation and will update this story.