SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A San Marcos backstreet could see a new name coming soon. According to a release, efforts are underway to name the street after “Boyhood,” the Oscar-winning film shot there.

On Wednesday, Main Street and the Convention & Visitors Bureau will consider resolutions to name the alleyway on the Square “Boyhood Alley” for Richard Linklater’s 2014 film. Lost River Film Fest and the Office of Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra made the proposal.

The downtown alleyway runs between the East 100 block of San Antonio Street and East Martin Luther King Drive, according to records.

The proposed resolution said Boyhood earned dozens of honors and awards, including top prizes from the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Broadcast Film Critics Association, as well as the Golden Globe Award and the British Academy Film Award for Best Film.

After approval, organizers hoped to celebrate it with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 20, according to the resolution.

According to the release, San Marcos has served as a shooting location for 110 film & television productions.