SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued for the Saddlebrook community in San Marcos on Monday due to a line break, Maxwell Special Utility District said on its website.

While under the boil water notice, customers should boil water prior to consumption for washing their hands/face, brushing their teeth, for drinking and more, the water district said. Water should be brought to a “vigorous rolling boil” and then it should be boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is rescinded, the water district said it will issue another notice.