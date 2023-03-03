Image of suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection to Jan. 25 hit-and-run in San Marcos (SMPD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department said it was searching for a suspect involved in a Jan. 25 hit-and-run that injured a person.

SMPD said on the day of the collision, officers and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of S. Guadalupe Street and Cheatham Street for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Officers found that a 61-year-old male was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver failed to stop and render aid, which is a third-degree felony,” SMPD said.

Image of suspect wanted in connection to a Jan. 25 hit-and-run in San Marcos (SMPD photo)

Image of suspect vehicle possibly connected to a Jan. 25 hit-and-run in San Marcos (SMPD photo)

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital in Kyle for treatment of a broken leg. SMPD said the victim has been released from the hospital but was in in-patient rehabilitation.

Police said officers obtained surveillance footage, which showed a red or maroon Jeep SUV, possibly a Wrangler four-door, seen at the time and location of the crash, and additional surveillance from a fast-food restaurant showed the same vehicle picking up food shortly after the incident.

SMPD said the man was wanted by police for questioning.

Anyone who may know the person’s identity was asked to come forward with information and email Officer John McClain at jmcclain@sanmarcostx.gov.