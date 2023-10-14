SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A dive coordinator for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment spotted a curious North American River Otter breaching the surface at Spring Lake in San Marcos.

Not just a cute face – the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment posted that when these sleek swimmers are seen thriving in Central Texas waters, it means the rivers are clean. Conversely, when there are pollutants in the water, it is reflected in otters.

A dive coordinator for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment spotted a curious North American River Otter breaching the surface of the San Marcos River. (Photo Courtesy Mike Flores)

Most river otters are found near bodies of water – like lakes, rivers and streams. The Texas locals mostly inhabit the eastern part of the state, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.