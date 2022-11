SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Closures along parts of State Highway 21 in San Marcos will impact drivers over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the highway will be closed between State Highway 80 and FM 1966 from 5 a.m. Saturday through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be setting beams for a new bridge, weather permitting, the agency said.

Traffic will be detoured onto FM 1966 and FM 1984.