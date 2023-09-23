AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Marcos man pleaded guilty Monday to a 2021 homicide in San Marcos, according to court documents.

Melvin Nicholas, 62, pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. For both, he was sentenced to 10 years in state prison. He has a 971-day jail time credit.

Nicholas’ charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed in the plea bargain.

In January 2021, San Marcos police officers responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel on Guadalupe Street in San Marcos. Police found 33-year-old Andreas Mihanpoor dead in one of the rooms.