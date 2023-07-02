AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pleaded guilty to three charges in connection with a 2020 crash in San Marcos that left one person dead.

Kyle Nissen, 33, pleaded guilty in April to three charges: intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury. His plea bargain had a sentence of 10 years in prison, which began April 19.

In 2020, Nissen was charged after he was involved in a multi-car crash in San Marcos where 61-year-old David Hollinbeck of San Antonio died, according to San Marcos police.

According to police reports, before hitting the first car, Nissen was going about 40 miles per hour over the speed limit of 55, and his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate records show Nissen is projected to be released in November 2027 with parole eligibility starting in June 2024.