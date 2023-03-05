AUSTIN (KXAN) – San Marcos Police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing multiple rounds into an apartment building.

San Marcos officials said at approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of N. LBJ Drive for a shots-fired call.

“Multiple 911 callers reported that bullets had been fired into an apartment building at the complex,” San Marcos officials said. “Following the gunshots, callers also reported hearing a vehicle crash.”

Officials were provided with surveillance footage, which showed a suspect firing 13 rounds from a handgun into the building.

According to a release, witnesses told officials a man wearing a black ski mask and black clothing got into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and struck multiple parked vehicles while leaving the scene.

Officials said responding officers identified the suspect after matching the description of the suspect vehicle to an offense that recently occurred in the same area. The suspect vehicle was found a short time later, according to officials, and it had extensive front-end damage consistent with the crash that occurred after shots were fired.

San Marcos officials said a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence and officers found evidence, including the firearm believed to have been used during the shooting.

Officials said the apartment building was occupied at the time of the shooting, but there no injuries were reported.

The suspect was not identified in the release, but officials said he faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. According to the release, as of 9:31 a.m. Sunday, the suspect remained in the Hays County Law Enforcement Center.