SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Magnets are going green in Central Texas. Noveon Magnetics celebrated its grand opening this summer, after opening its doors in 2020. The company manufactures permanent magnets by reusing old ones.

“We can reprocess old magnets from applications that reached the end of their lives,” said Catalina Tudor, co-founder and Chief Information Officer with Noveon.

Traditionally, rare earth metals needed to produce magnets are mined. Not only does this require digging for a non-renewable resource, but it also produces CO2 emissions in the transportation of those materials.

According to the company, using fewer mined rare earth metals is better for the environment.

How do you reuse old magnets?

Noveon collects old magnets that have lost their magnetic charge, then pulverizes them. After the magnets are broken down enough, they are melted, then placed in a mold where they form a big block.

That block is sliced into different shapes based on a customer’s needs. Larger blocks are used for imaging devices, whereas small tiny magnets could be used in motors.

Old magnets can be broken down, melted and reused to make new magnets. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

The blocks, made of neodymium iron boron metal, are then placed into a machine where they are bombarded with magnetic energy. After the block is fully saturated, it becomes permanently magnetized.

Tudor said that the magnet can only lose its magnet pull if placed in extreme heat or duress. “There is no U.S. factory with a lot of years behind making this material.”

How are magnets used?

According to Tudor, magnets are used in anything that requires motion. “It helps with the motion so you don’t actually use electricity.”

This includes motors in your car’s mirror, seat or even your phone.

“We’re experiencing a miniaturization of devices and we are seeing a huge increase in modern technologies,” Tudor said.

Magnets can be shaped into many forms, so they can be used in everything from an MRI machine to a phone. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

“As we see this planet’s getting warmer and warmer, the need to replace fossil fuel burning with cleaner energies basically requires to use magnet driven motors,” said Chief Operating Officer Hugo Hausner.

In February 2023, Noveon was featured in Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State address. The company hosted the event, which was broadcast on KXAN.