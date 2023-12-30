SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Chili dog lovers of Central Texas had a difficult day Saturday as an iconic San Marcos stand served its final dogs.

The Chili Dog Stand has cooked up chili dogs for nearly three-quarters of a century. Management posted to its Facebook page Thursday that the stand would permanently close after Saturday.

“The Chili Dog Stand has proudly served the San Marcos Community for 71 years. We have watched our city grow and change, just as we have seen the generations of San Marcos grow and change. We are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished through the years and we will always be thankful for you and your family’s past business and support,” the post read.

A long line of people snaked in front of the Chili Dog Stand in San Marcos, Texas, Saturday in order to snag “the best chili dog” one last time. (KXAN Photo)

A long line of people snaked in front of the quaint stand Saturday in order to snag “the best chili dog” one last time.

Julian Banda, 39, and his sister Delia Herrera, 41, were among the crowd. They said they had been coming to the Chili Dog Stand since they could remember.

Banda said when he found out the stand was closing, he was “in disbelief. They have been open for so long,” he said.

Banda and Herrera lined up for two hours for their last chili dogs, but they both agreed it was “worth the wait.”

“They’re really the best hot dogs I have ever eaten,” Banda said.