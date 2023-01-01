SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Following the death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright Dec. 12, nationally recognized civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will join Wright’s family at a news conference Monday. Crump has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.

Wright was an inmate held on pre-trial detention for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he tried to leave the emergency room and was fatally shot by a Hays County corrections officer, according to a press release from Crump.

In a December statement from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, officials said Wright assaulted the corrections officer before trying to escape the emergency room on foot. However, in Crump’s release announcing the news conference, he said Wright was shot several times “while his ankles were shackled.”

Crump will join Wright’s family, attorney Chevo Pastrano, attorney Ginna Pastrano and Pastor Jofana Banbury with the Dunbar Heritage Association at the conference. It will be held at 12 p.m. at Ulysses Cephas House, located at 213 Martin Luther King Drive in San Marcos.

The presser comes as the Hays County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release body camera footage from the fatal shooting. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra requested in late December that the video be released within 10 days of the shooting. HCSO said Dec. 26 the office didn’t have a clear timeline when it would be releasing the video.