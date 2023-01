SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire in San Marcos was contained after burning about 10 acres Sunday afternoon. It happened near the San Marcos Premium Outlets.

Brush fire in San Marcos (Image: KXAN Photo/Haley Cihock)

An official cause hasn’t been released, but firefighters on the scene told KXAN a tractor was trying to cut hay and hit a rock, which then sparked.

There was no property damage and no one was injured, according to the San Marcos Fire Department.