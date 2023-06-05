Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 5, 2023.

MARTINDALE, Texas (KXAN) – The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KXAN that a man was recovered from the San Marcos River over the weekend.

It said the sheriff’s office received a report a man drowned around 3 p.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, searchers from the New Braunfels Fire Department Dive Team, Martindale Fire and Rescue and Mid-County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The body was recovered Sunday around 2:14 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the person was possibly from out of state and the incident is being labeled an accident.

It is the first known recovery of this year, according to the sheriff’s office.

