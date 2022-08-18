SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A trainer who specializes in active shooter response is apologizing after complaints of insensitivity towards shooting victims. The trainer has ties to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University.

ALERRT conducts a number of training sessions designed for law enforcement and civilians to know how to respond in case they are attacked.

In one training video from 2019, Jeff Ferry is heard referencing an attack in France. “This is in Paris and so you’ll see the French do what the French are best at. You’ll see them run away. You’ll notice different froggies in different cars kind of taken off there. That’s a win, right? If you’re not there to be killed, that’s a victory,” Ferry said in the video.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ferry apologized for a separate class he taught this month at the request of Lockhart ISD. He said while he never intended to mock anyone, some of the things he said were embarrassing and unbecoming of who he is.

Ferry is also president of the Luling school board, and he’s a captain of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

He added that ALERRT has notified him the organization will revoke his status as an adjunct professor. ALERRT said they do not comment on disciplinary actions. They added that while Ferry was using ALERRT materials, he was not presenting on behalf of ALERRT.

“Make no mistake, that is absolutely the correct stance to take. Regardless of my best intentions, parts of my presentations have not been reflective of the high standards of the ALERRT organization and Law Enforcement as a whole,” Ferry’s statement read in part.

“There is no doubt that people have mixed feelings and stark differences of opinions- however, I have unwavering confidence that we ALL have the same end goal- keeping people safe,” Ferry wrote.

ALERRT formed two decades ago, and since then, the center’s impact has grown. In 2013, the FBI tagged ALERRT as the national standard for active shooter response training, and they’ve trained more than 130,000 first responders nationwide and more than 200,000 civilians.