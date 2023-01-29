SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting at a San Marcos apartment complex early Sunday morning.

San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN it responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located at 512 Craddock Avenue. The call came in around 12:23 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a fight broke out at an apartment party, leading to a fight outside the entrance to the complex.

Two people were shot and taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where police said they’re being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they are still actively looking into the shooting.