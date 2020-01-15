San Marcos staple, Centerpoint Station, will reopen to auction off what’s inside

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A beloved burger joint in San Marcos ended 2019 by closing up shop.

Now, the doors to Centerpoint Station are getting ready to open again one last time: Pieces of history inside are going up for auction.

“I was shocked,” Josh Little recalls when finding out about the restaurant’s closure.

Little had been coming to Centerpoint Station for a decade.

“This place has been a staple of this area for a long time,” Little says.

After 25 years, it transitioned to a close in December.

(KXAN/Tahera Rahman)



Hundreds of the restaurant’s treasures are now going up for sale.

“It keeps growing every day. We’re up to 650 lot count, it’s going to end up being about 800 items,” says Robb Burley, Burley Auction’s head auctioneer.

Everything was owned by the late Warren Garland, who used to be a customer of Burley’s.

Now, Burley is getting ready to auction off antique signs and furniture that date back to the 1800s and range from $25 to upwards of $15,000.

“We’re still pulling stuff out of the barn and the houses that [the family hasn’t] touched or even seen since he passed,” Burley says.

Many of the items have a local tie.

“Right now, the biggest collections that you’re going to find are either going to be antique guns, antique signs and advertising — and the one thing that trumps all of that is anything Texas-related. There is nothing more collectible than old stuff from Texas,” Burley says.

In his 15 years in the business, Burley says what sets this auction apart from others is the emotional value.

“Most auctions are a little more sterile than this, they’re not as personal. People want the item itself; say it’s a rare gun, they’re after that. With this, it’s more of an emotional tie. They remember coming to eat here in college… There’s a lot of people that come in here that would buy stuff at this sale for the emotional tie more so than the collectibility of a Coca Cola sign,” Burley explains.

But many are still sad to see Centerpoint go.

“I would have liked to have seen it continue. For sure. There’s a lot of other fast food chains around here now, but a place like this is — we haven’t found a replacement yet,” says Little.

There’s one more chance to say goodbye.

“Everybody gets to come in and see the place one last time, Burley says.

The auction is January 25 at Centerpoint Station.

Burley says an online catalog will go up by Wednesday evening.

You can click here for more information.