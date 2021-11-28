San Marcos police investigating homicide near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Texas State University, the San Marcos Police Department said Sunday.

Police say the the investigation is focused at 1415 Craddock Avenue, which is the Cottages at San Marcos. On its website, the Cottages at San Marcos is branded as “upscale student housing.”

Police say they are speaking with witnesses and working to identify the alleged suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.