San Marcos police identify victim killed in crash on I-35 Tuesday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police have identified a man killed in a deadly crash on Interstate Highway 35 Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to the scene of the crash on I-35 near the River Ridge Parkway exit at 10:37 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Dodge pickup truck changed lanes to avoid another vehicle causing it to crash into the back of semi-trailer.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Breene Galen Greer, 70.

The San Marcos police said the crash happened near scheduled road construction that would have caused traffic to slow down as the center and right lanes merged left.

Police say the road was closed for nearly two and a half hours to clear the scene and investigate the incident. No charges are expected.

Greer’s death marks the eighth traffic fatality in San Marcos for 2020.