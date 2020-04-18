San Marcos officer injured when he was hit by a car moved to Houston facility

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — A San Marcos Police officer hospitalized after being hit by a car was transported to a rehab facility where he continues to recover, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

On Monday, March 23, officer Paul Beller responded to a call of lumber in the roadway. As he was exiting his vehicle, he was hit by a car. Doctors declared Beller to be in stable condition on Wednesday, April 1.

“His [Beller’s] family expressed their sincere thanks for the outpouring of support from the community,” the San Marcos Police Department wrote in a statement.

The San Marcos Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association set up a donation fund to assist with Beller’s recovery. Donations can be made on the fund’s webpage here.