San Marcos officer injured when he was hit by a car moved to Houston facility

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Beller (Courtesy of The City of San Marcos)

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — A San Marcos Police officer hospitalized after being hit by a car was transported to a rehab facility where he continues to recover, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

On Monday, March 23, officer Paul Beller responded to a call of lumber in the roadway. As he was exiting his vehicle, he was hit by a car. Doctors declared Beller to be in stable condition on Wednesday, April 1.

“His [Beller’s] family expressed their sincere thanks for the outpouring of support from the community,” the San Marcos Police Department wrote in a statement.

The San Marcos Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association set up a donation fund to assist with Beller’s recovery. Donations can be made on the fund’s webpage here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss