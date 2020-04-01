San Marcos officer injured when he was hit by a car is in stable condition

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos police officer injured when he was hit by a car last week is in stable condition Wednesday, according to a statement from the department.

According to the City of San Marcos, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, officer Paul Beller reported to the area for a call of lumber in the roadway. As he was exiting his vehicle, he was hit by a passenger car, SMPD Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said.

Beller was taken to a nearby trauma center and sedated to help his body heal.

In a statement released Wednesday, the SMPD said Beller is in stable condition and breathing on his own, but is still being kept under sedation.

“These are baby steps in a positive direction. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support for Officer Beller and his family. Please keep them in your thoughts during his road to recovery,” the press release said.

A donation fund to support officer Beller was created by the San Marcos Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.