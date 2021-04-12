San Marcos man dies in northeast Austin motorcycle crash

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a northeast Austin motorcycle crash last week was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday.

On April 8, 24-year-old Eric Strait from San Marcos was driving a 2011 Suzuki GXS motorcycle on State Highway 130 southbound around 8:35 p.m. DPS says Strait traveled off the roadway and into the median and was ejected from the motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, Strait was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS says. The crash happened north of Highway 290, East Parmer Lane and Gilleland Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss