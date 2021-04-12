San Marcos man dies in northeast Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a northeast Austin motorcycle crash last week was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday.

On April 8, 24-year-old Eric Strait from San Marcos was driving a 2011 Suzuki GXS motorcycle on State Highway 130 southbound around 8:35 p.m. DPS says Strait traveled off the roadway and into the median and was ejected from the motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, Strait was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS says. The crash happened north of Highway 290, East Parmer Lane and Gilleland Creek.