San Marcos hospital network expands major pediatric and maternal services

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Christus Santa Rosa is expanding services to San Marcos, thanks to a partnership with its sister hospital in San Antonio.

Patients at at Christus Santa Rosa-San Marcos will now be able to connect with pediatric emergency and other specialty doctors from the San Antonio location through telemedicine, if they can’t be treated there.

This is expected to have a major impact on moms and kids in Hays County and even Central Texas.

It’s been tough for Mindy Torres, to see her daughter, Arianna, struggle to recover after getting a new kidney. They had to leave San Marcos to get her the care she needs.

“It’s been in and out of the hospital every month, for like seven months,” Torres said.

Like most parents, Torres just wants the best for her kids. It’s stressful when she and her husband can’t get Arianna medical care quickly when there’s an emergency.

“To Austin… and then to San Antonio — it’s like ‘ah!'” Torres said.

More immediate access to specified maternal and pediatric care is just one reason Christus Santa Rosa hospitals worked to expand services to San Marcos.

“Really the expansion of services is making sure that everything that we do here has a children’s component to it,” Christus Santa Rosa President Thomas McKinney said.

“Our physician will be able to get in direct contact with the providers at the children’s hospital, and that continuity of care will be there,” McKinney said.

The San Marcos hospital has also upgraded equipment and created a more kid-friendly environment where diagnostic studies are done. They’ll add more means of transporting expecting moms and kids as needed. This is all in line with what’s being done at its San Antonio hospital.

“Now that I know this, this is really good,” Torres said.

Though COVID-19 did have an impact on this expansion of services happening sooner, McKinney said it’s always been a goal to make sure care is consistent across the board throughout its hospital system.