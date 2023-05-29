AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department said it was searching for a missing 72-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

SAPD said Ricardo Soria is a 5’5” Hispanic man that weighs 118 lbs. Police described Soria as having gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Wurzabach Road in San Antonio wearing a red long-sleeve sweater and blue pajama pants.

Law enforcement officials said they believed Soria’s disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this missing senior citizen was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.