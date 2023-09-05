AUSTIN (KXAN) — Application dates for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program have changed.

The program will open on Tuesday, September 5. Limited spots are available. Applications will close by Saturday, September 30, or as soon as spots are filled, whichever is first.

Since 1979, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has helped to fulfill the Christmas wishes and needs of children up to 12 years old throughout Central Texas. Low income families apply to the program starting in September. Parents or guardians provide The Salvation Army with a Christmas wish list for each child that includes new toys or games, along with clothing and shoe sizes. Donors then can “adopt” each of these Angels and fill an Angel Tree bag with gifts chosen for each child. Gifts are then distributed to parents a week before Christmas.

“The Angel Tree program is such a crucial part of what we do in the community. There are so many families who are struggling this year, and that’s why our goal is to provide a child more than just a gift, but also hope,” said Major Lewis Reckline, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Austin. “We want children to have a wonderful Christmas, and our volunteers and donors make that happen.”

Those interested can visit DoingMostGood.org/Angel starting September 5 to apply. There are instructional videos online in both English and Spanish to help families successfully complete their applications.

The Salvation Army expects to provide 8,000 children with Christmas assistance this year.

Volunteers needed

Beginning in September, staff and volunteers work thousands of hours at The Salvation Army’s warehouse in South Austin and at their main office in Mueller/East Austin.

Group and individual shifts are available, with the majority of shifts during business hours. There are some evening and weekend shifts available.

To sign up to volunteer, you can visit the Salvation Army’s website.