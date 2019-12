AUSTIN (KXAN) — Staying true to the spirit of the holidays, volunteers with The Salvation Army provided hundreds of free meals Tuesday morning at the downtown Austin shelter.

KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez got the chance to get a closer look at what makes the annual event so special to those in the community.

Watch his story in the video above.

This is the 17th year The Salvation Army has hosted this event. Overall, they ended up serving more than 300 meals Tuesday to those in need.