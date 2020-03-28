Salvation Army client in isolation after being identified as having COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Public Health reported Friday someone staying at the Salvation Army of Austin’s downtown shelter has COVID-19.

According to the Salvation Army, the person — who shared a room with 19 other people — has been sent to a local hotel for isolation.

Salvation Army says it’s working with APH and a local physician for guidance and they are working on getting the other 19 clients who may have been exposed into isolation.

Salvation Army said, in its release:

“In the meantime, these 19 clients will be isolating in the safe sleep area until further direction from the City and Austin Public Health. The health department will monitor these 19 individuals during isolation.”

The organization says that in the event of a positive or presumptive positive case, it will enact its protocols to perform contact tracing and isolate individuals who may have been exposed. Anyone who has tested positively or presumptive positively for COVID-19, Salvation Army says, will not return to the facility until they are cleared to return.

Salvation Army says it will continue employing necessary safety measures to combat possible spread, including handwashing, proper sneezing technique, among other hygienic precautions.

KXAN has been investigating how the city’s homeless are effected by policy changes linked to the coronavirus.

Last week we reported that some of those experiencing homelessness will lose access to basic needs.