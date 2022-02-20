Salt Lick BBQ operational after fire at Driftwood location Sunday

The Salt Lick BBQ’s Driftwood location is still serving up clients after a fire started in one of its two buildings Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo/Nick Bannin)

DRIFTWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The Salt Lick BBQ’s Driftwood location is still serving up clients after a fire started in one of its two buildings Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, staff said the fire is under control and the restaurant would remain open, but forewarned customers of potentially longer wait times.

“Heads up, BBQ fans. Unfortunately, we’ve had a little fire in one of our buildings today,” the post read. “Everything is under control and everyone is okay and we are still open, but please be aware wait time may be a bit longer today since we are only able to be open in one of our buildings. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Crew members attributed the cause to a small fire that started in the kitchen.