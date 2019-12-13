Safety improvements are coming to North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin broke ground today on several safety improvements to a dangerous stretch of north Lamar Blvd.

The improvements will take place between U.S. Highway 183 and Howard Lane.

Council member Greg Casar says that this part of the roadway has nowhere safe for pedestrians to cross.

“People that drive up and down the road have to dodge around pedestrians who have to dodge around high-speed traffic, and we’re finally putting in the level of sidewalks and safe traffic crossings that Austinites have expected and deserved,” Casar said.

This project was approved with a mobility bond from 2016. The roadway will receive smart traffic signals at West Powell Avenue, Fairfield Drive, and Grady Drive.

North Lamar Boulevard and Cooper Drive will also receive a signalized pedestrian crosswalk. All intersections in that area will receive ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, sidewalk connections, and high-visibility crosswalks.