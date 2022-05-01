AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,900 runners trekked through Austin Sunday morning for the 2022 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run. This marked the return of the annual race that was last held in 2019.

The race benefits Austin Sunshine Camps, which sends kids who are on free or reduced-price meals at school to camp for free.

Races started at 8 a.m. with a 5K, a 10K and a kids race. Many dogs ran alongside their owners in the dog-friendly 5K race. The speediest canine won the “Tomlinson’s Fastest Dog in Austin” award.

Runners and dogs race in the 2022 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

10K racers in the 2022 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Runners and dogs race in the 2022 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run. (KXAN Photo/Christian)

10K racers in the 2022 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Runners could also participate in virtual 5K and 10K races.

Camp counselor Eden Seeley said to KXAN that after attending camps as a kid, she decided to become a counselor to help campers today.

“I love that I can give back to a camp that really helped me when I was younger,” said Seeley. “It really just makes me feel like everything comes full circle.”