ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen a week ago.

Christopher Thomas Branham was seen on June 23 at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 North Interstate 35 wearing jeans, a t-shirt and laced-up shoes.

RRPD is actively investigating the case.

Any information or questions related to these subjects should be directed to

Det. Patrick Turck at PTurck@roundrocktexas.gov or (512) 218-7048. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.