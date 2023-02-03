ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD said its food services department would host a curbside meal service for the community Friday after this week’s winter weather.

The district said the curbside meal service will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

“Everyone, regardless of age or residence, is eligible to receive a cold breakfast and lunch during curbside meal service. If families come with Round Rock ISD students, parents and guardians are asked to have their ID number available,” the restrict said.

The meal service will be offered at the following locations: