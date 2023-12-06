Editor’s note: The above video shows holiday light display locations around Central Texas.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A community festival on Saturday will turn a local YMCA into winter, organizers said.

According to the YMCA of Central Texas, the 9th Annual Christmas Dreams & Snowy Things event will have more than 50,000 pounds of real snow, snow tubing, arts and crafts, cookie decorating, carnival rides, bounce houses, games, interactive holiday booths, food and music.

You can also drop off donations of new coats, toys or shoes for families in need at the 14-foot-tall “Maxwell Miracle Tree”.

The free festival, which will be held at 1801 N. I-35, is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Santa Claus will arrive between 10:45 and 11:30 a.m.

The YMCA said parking is not available at its location, but shuttle service will be running continuously throughout the day to pick-up and drop-off from the below locations to the YMCA.

Shuttles will drop off at the Mays Street entrance of the YMCA parking lot to enter the event, the YMCA said.

Meridian World School Visitor Parking (please park ONLY in the spaces designated in yellow)(courtesy: YMCA of Central Texas)

Find more details about the event online.