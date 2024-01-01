ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday officials are investigating a suspicious death in Round Rock.

The department shared on Facebook Monday afternoon there is a significant law enforcement presence within the 8000 block of Arezzo Drive. That’s north of U.S. Hwy. 79 and near Kerley Elementary School.

WCSO’s criminal investigations division is working at the scene, with officials adding there’s no immediate threat to the public. They added residents should avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

